United Maritime Corporation (USEA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 18, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stamatios Tsantanis - Chairman and CEO

Stavros Gyftakis - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Operator

Thank you for standing by, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the United Maritime Corporation Conference Call on the fourth quarter and year-end December 31, 2024 financial results. We have with us Mr. Stamatios Tsantanis, Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Stavros Gyftakis, Chief Financial Officer of United Maritime Corporation. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this conference call is being recorded today, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The archived webcast of the conference call will soon be made available on the United Maritime website, www.unitedmaritime.gr under the Investors section.

Many of the remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from the results projected from those forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that can cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the fourth quarter and year-end December 31, 2024 earnings release, which is available on the United Maritime website, again, www.unitedmaritime.gr.

I would now like to turn the conference over to one of your speakers today, the Chairman and CEO of the company, Mr. Stamatios Tsantanis. Please go ahead, sir.

Stamatios Tsantanis

Good afternoon. Welcome to United Maritime's conference call to discuss our Q4 and full year 2024 financial results. During 2024, we made significant progress in executing our strategic plan to build and operate a high-quality dry bulk fleet, reflecting our confidence in the sector, particularly in the larger vessel segment. After building up our dry bulk fleet in 2023, primarily through bareboat in structures with favorable purchase options and other bridge financing structures this year, our