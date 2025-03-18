In a turbulent stock market, I believe dispersion will continue to widen: that is, the gap between winners and losers will enlarge. In these conditions, it often takes careful single-stock picking to beat the markets, and in less-obvious corners of the stock market that are incredible
Urban Outfitters: At ~10x P/E, A Bargain That Can't Be Ignored (Upgrade)
Summary
- Urban Outfitters is undervalued despite strong Q4 earnings, showing growth in same-store sales and improved margins, leading me to upgrade the stock to a strong buy.
- The company's diverse brand portfolio, including Anthropologie and Free People, is thriving, offsetting the decline in the Urban Outfitters brand.
- Nuuly, Urban Outfitters' subscription business, has experienced rapid growth, adding 20k net-new subscribers in Q4, and is now contributing to overall profitability.
- The stock trades at a very cheap ~10x P/E (~9x on an ex-cash basis), which is a tremendous buying opportunity amid improving sales trends.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of URBN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.