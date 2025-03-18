The steam has been let out of the AI trade. China’s DeepSeek AI announcement in February sent shockwaves through the Information Technology, Utilities, and Industrials sectors, particularly industries that are directly related to power-demand needs due to AI.
Vertiv: Upgrading To Buy Amid The AI Carnage
Summary
- I am upgrading Vertiv Holdings Co to a buy due to strong EPS growth and undervaluation despite recent stock underperformance.
- Vertiv's Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beat expectations, with revenue up 26% YoY and a robust backlog of $7.2 billion.
- Key risks include potential order growth lag in EMEA and data center spending slowdown, but strong free cash flow and EPS upgrades bolster confidence.
- Technical analysis shows support near $70 and resistance around $109, with shares currently 28% undervalued, presenting a buying opportunity.
