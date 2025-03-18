Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Bank of America Electronic Payments Symposium Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bank of America Electronic Payments Symposium Conference March 18, 2025 1:50 PM ET

Craig Vosburg - Chief Services Officer

Jason Kupferberg - BofA Securities

Jason Kupferberg

All right. We are ready to kick off our next session, which is with Craig Vosburg from Mastercard. He is the Chief Services Officer, which has become a bigger and bigger job these days as that business has continued to grow. So, Craig, thank you for being here. We appreciate it.

Craig Vosburg

It's my pleasure.

Jason Kupferberg

And you've had -- you got a long run at Mastercard as we were just touching on a bit, and just for the audience benefit, talk to us about how your role at the Company has evolved over the last, I guess, two decades.

Craig Vosburg

Yes. Well, coming up on it, so 18-years I've been with the Company. I actually started in what was a predecessor of the services business that I now have the privilege to lead in what was Mastercard Advisors, the consulting part of our business way back in 2006 in Singapore, and which is where I joined the Company and I've worked in a number of roles in the years since running our market development group in the U.S., working with merchants, acquirers, managing pricing and interchange our core products group.

I led our business in North America for a number of years prior to this roll around our product and engineering team, which handled all of our different payments products across the Company and now look after a newly formed services organization that we created last year as part of a restructuring to align our key business units with the drivers of growth for our business and took what were some important parts