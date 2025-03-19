Credo: I'm Highly Bullish On This Hidden Gem And You Should Be Too

Oliver Rodzianko
3.46K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Credo's AECs are essential in AI data centers, driving 154% YoY revenue growth. A first-mover advantage and strong demand position it for continued outperformance.
  • Trading at fair value near its 50-week MA, with an RSI of 43, CRDO stock offers an optimal entry. Profitability ramp will lower its P/E, supporting a $90 price target.
  • High customer concentration, lack of long-term supply contracts, and rising competition pose risks. Despite this, its growth outlook justifies a sub-2% high-alpha portfolio allocation.

Credo (NASDAQ:CRDO) is an exciting AI stock providing niche solutions to a big market. I'm highly bullish, targeting a 100% price growth in 12 to 18 months (it could materialize sooner, especially with a likely rate cut in

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko is an accomplished investment analyst grounded in timeless value principles, specializing in the technology sector with expertise in AI, semiconductors, software, and renewable energy. He focuses on companies with resilient management and lasting competitive advantages, often taking long-term positions in those with strong leadership and wide economic moats. Recognized as a trusted authority in financial analysis, Rodzianko’s articles are regularly featured as “Must Reads” on Seeking Alpha, syndicated to Forbes through GuruFocus, and published on TipRanks. He specializes in value trading at key market inflection points, employing no leverage or short positions. Typically holding investments for one to two years, he exits when they reach fair value. Additionally, he develops wealth-preservation portfolios and employs advanced risk-mitigation strategies to protect capital and profit from recessions and market downturns. In the medium term, Rodzianko plans to establish a family office built on his conservative wealth-preservation model while also founding an independent asset management firm focused on a high-alpha black swan portfolio strategy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

