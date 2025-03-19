Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Bank of America Global Industrials Conference 2025 (Transcript)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Bank of America Global Industrials Conference 2025 March 18, 2025 11:40 AM ET

Of course, we always want to talk space. So I'm going to start with Neutron. Can you please describe and give us some like details about the milestones that you have with Neutron and Archimedes, and how you're going forward to what is like second half of the year first launch?

Stephen Ananias

Sure. When we think about the schedule for Neutron, we're really tracking three separate work streams. The first is the engine -- our Archimedes engine. The second is the composite structures that make up really the body of Neutron. And then lastly, it's the infrastructure that's required. So I'll start with the engine. So Archimedes has been in a test campaign since August timeframe of last year, and that test campaign continues. So really, what we're doing in this campaign is, we're testing the operational kind of environment of the engine.

So we're testing the different power levels of the engine, different propellent mix ratios, control schemes, all these required to qualify the engine. And what we announced actually during our earnings call last -- our most recent earnings call is, we're actually in the process of building a second test stand there at our test facility in Stennis, Mississippi, which will now give us twice the capacity to test. So that's obviously a very important part of giving Neutron to the pad in the second half of this year.