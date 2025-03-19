Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Bank of America Global Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bank of America Global Industrials Conference March 18, 2025 11:50 AM ET

Company Participants

John Plant - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Ronald Epstein - Bank of America

Ronald Epstein

Welcome. We're going to do a fireside chat. I'll open up for questions, so raise your hand, and we'll have a microphone for you at about like in the middle.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ronald Epstein

And I'll start with the big question and is what kind of signals you're seeing from the commercial OEMs?

John Plant

In the case of Airbus, it appears that they'd like more. And hopefully, they'll be able to produce more aircraft. So that will be a good thing. In the case of Boeing, we have a skyline, which also calls for more, although we're seeing in certain product lines some inventory correction as I discussed in our last earnings call. And so we've fully taken account of that. So it's a little bit more mixed in the case of Boeing. Generally, themes for other segments for our customers would be, whether it be gas turbine business or oil and gas, it's more and maybe commercial truck is the only segment we have where it's a little bit less. But those are the signals we're seeing.

Ronald Epstein

Perfect. And when you think about those things of and increasing capacity, what kind of like capital investments you have done? And how, I don't know, like '25 investments compare to last year? And what should we expect going forward?

John Plant

We made a significant commitment in terms of capacity expansion in 2024 where we increased our capital expenditures about 50%. And our aim was to achieve those sort of investments because of the market opportunities that we had, but while still converting net income