Contango Ore, Inc. (CTGO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSE:CTGO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 17, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse - President, CEO & Director

Mike Clark - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Romeo Maione - 6ix Inc

Romeo Maione

Good afternoon, or good morning, depending on where you’re logging in from. Today, I saw some early rising Australians on the list. So thank you very much for joining us. Appreciate particularly everybody joining us on St. Patrick's Day for a corporate update and Q&A session from Contango related to this morning's press release regarding 2024 earnings.

I'm joined today by the company's President and CEO, Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse; and CFO, Mike Clark. Gentlemen, thank you for joining me.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse

Good to see you again, Romeo.

Romeo Maione

Awesome. So here's how today is going to work for the folks in the room. I'm first going to throw it to Rick for just a quick rundown of today's news. And then I've got some questions I'll be posing to both speakers. After that, though, we are eager to take questions from the audience. This is an interactive event. So please use that chat button on the bottom right of your screen.

If for whatever reason we don't get to your question today, covered in the previous events, etc., all good, I'm going to send that chat transcript to the Contango team, and I'll get back to you as soon as possible. Last piece of housekeeping, today's event is also being recorded and will be available probably late this afternoon on both 6ix.com and also our YouTube channel.

That's enough out of me. I'm going to throw it to Rick to get to the protein of today's event.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse

Thanks, Romeo, and thanks, everybody, for joining us on St. Patrick's Day. We put out