It's a sad sight, but boohoo (OTCPK:BHOOY) stock has only gone one way, and that's down. While investors are hopeful of a recovery, those glimmers of hope are fading by the day. With
boohoo: Only Upside To Come From A Potential Acquisition
Summary
- boohoo's financial struggles continue, with revenue dropping 16.5% and adjusted EBITDA falling 31.7%, as weak performances in its key lines like Youth Brands continue.
- Management proposes renaming the group to Debenhams, hoping its digital marketplace model will revive the business, but significant scaling is needed for any meaningful impact to convert to bottom-line growth.
- Frasers Group, boohoo's largest shareholder, may attempt a takeover which may boost the share price, but the board's resistance and legislative hurdles make this a highly uncertain prospect.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.