Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Wolfe Research Virtual Autos Summit (Transcript)

Emmanuel Rosner

My name is Emmanuel Rosner and I am the lead auto's analyst here at Wolfe Research. We're very pleased to welcome Stellantis, one of the largest and most diversified automakers in the world. In the four years since PSA and FCA merged to form Stellantis, the Company has experienced extraordinary highs and more recently some significant lows. And while it's not a secret that we've been cautious on the company fundamentals, it's also true that Stellantis is home to iconic brands, including Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, Maserati and others with the potential for impressive global scale if management can execute a turnaround in North-America and in Europe.

And so at such a critical juncture, we're very pleased to have CFO, Doug Ostermann, with us today to discuss Stellantis strategy as well as Ed Ditmire from Investor Relations. Gentlemen, thank you so much for being with us.

Doug Ostermann

Thank you, Emmanuel. Thanks for having us today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Emmanuel Rosner

So maybe just to kick things off. Strategically, what is changing at Stellantis now versus the previous leadership?

Doug Ostermann

Well, I'd maybe highlight a couple of things, Emmanuel. One, as you know, we've kind of changed to this interim executive committee, which is a team of roughly nine executives that support the decision-making. As you may know, prior to that we had more like 29 or 30 senior executives supporting all the decision-making. And so we moved to a structure that, one, I think is a bit more nimble, makes for faster decision-making and also I think a structure that is more common to what you would see at major corporates around the world, frankly. So I think that's something that