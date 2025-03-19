Emerging market stocks have gotten off to a rip-roaring start to 2025. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is up 8% year to date through mid-March, sharply outpacing the S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (
EEM: A Stealthy Strong Uptrend, Still Favorable Valuation, Upgrading To Buy
Summary
- Emerging market stocks have surged in 2025, with EEM up 8% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500’s 4% decline.
- Upgrading EEM to a buy due to favorable valuation, strong absolute and relative performance, and appealing PEG ratio of 1.05.
- EEM offers broad diversification across sectors, with significant exposure to Financials and Information Technology, and a strong dividend yield of 2.3%.
- Technicals show a bullish uptrend with support at $41 and resistance near $49, backed by rising 200-day moving average and improved RSI momentum.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IEMG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.