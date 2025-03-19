Power Solutions: What To Note Ahead Of The Q4 Results

The Alpha Sieve
4.34K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Power Solutions International has seen a 14x spike in its share price over the past year, comfortably outperforming other small-caps and industrial stocks.
  • PSIX is due to announce results towards the end of this week, and we cover the major themes that could dominate the event.
  • For the degree of earnings growth on offer in FY25, PSIX's P/E multiple does not look very compelling.
  • Although conditions on the charts bode well for PSIX.

Cartoon gears set. Isolated orange cogwheels. 3D rendering.

vi73777/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX), a small-cap proxy on advanced emission-certified engines and systems used by the power, industrial, and electrification sectors, has turned out to be a real stock market darling. Over the past year, when small-caps have

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.34K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PSIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News