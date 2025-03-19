Last week, we looked at how tariff policy is wreaking havoc in the C-suites in the US and abroad. That situation hasn’t changed—it's unclear what the end game of hiking the US effective tariff rate is and what President
Cracks In The Consumer? Watching Lululemon Earnings And Disney's Shareholder Meeting
Summary
- Amid uncertain tariff policy, American consumers are in limbo after a strong Q4 spending performance.
- Earnings from Lululemon and Disney’s annual shareholder meeting may offer fresh insights into the health of household finances.
- Markets remain on edge, and every new hard-data clue on spending trends is important.
