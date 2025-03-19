Earlier this year I wrote a note on Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) reasoning that the market is under-appreciating the airlines’ financial performance. I strongly believe there is a margin of safety at current prices (up to
Copa Holdings: Trying To Explain The Discount
Summary
- The market undervalues Copa Holdings despite strong financial performance, with a margin of safety up to $120, a level that still implies single-digit P/E.
- Benchmarking against industry metrics, CPA excels in ROIC and net income per passenger, driven by cost control and low leverage, unlike most peers.
- Copa’s reliance on Boeing aircraft and its exclusive operation within the Americas do not justify a valuation discount, as evidenced by Ryanair’s premium valuation.
- The primary reason for CPA's undervaluation appears to be an emerging market penalty, contrasting with Ryanair's more predictable European environment.
