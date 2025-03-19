Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN), a fintech company from China, broke out after stalling for a while, adding to the big gains JFIN has accumulated this year. On the one hand, it makes sense why the stock rallied as
Jiayin Group: A Questionable Move Offsets The Positives Elsewhere
Summary
- The stock is on fire after closing at a new 2025 high and the rally could continue with a lot in JFIN’s favor to push it higher.
- JFIN offers a number of desirable attributes to investors, including AI exposure, a very low P/E ratio, and substantial capital returns.
- JFIN recently decided to splurge a hefty sum on new headquarters, but the wisdom to do so could be questioned.
- The decision as to whether to be long JFIN is unlikely to be unanimous, depending on what one values most.
