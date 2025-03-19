Chart Of The Day: It's Fed Day! Let's Play The 'Probability Game'

MoneyShow
1.95K Followers
Summary

  • While Fed Chair Jay Powell won’t cut interest rates today, he is likely to give guidance on what the Fed is watching, what it’s thinking, and what it may do with rates down the road.
  • Traders are pricing in a 99% chance Powell leaves rates alone today... and a 79% chance he stands pat again at the meeting that ends May 7.
  • But in June, the probability of a 25-basis point cut rises above the 50/50 threshold. And probability data suggests another cut is coming in September.

By Mike Larson

It’s Fed Day, everyone! No, it’s not as much of a hit with the kids as birthdays and the Fourth of July. But for market participants, it is a big event - especially this

