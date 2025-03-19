Intel New CEO Deep Dive: Too Little Too Late

Noah's Arc Capital Management
4.39K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Despite Intel's new CEO, I remain skeptical due to deep-rooted issues and strategic missteps that won't be fixed overnight.
  • Intel lags behind Nvidia and AMD in AI chips and quantum computing, making their competitive position weak.
  • Intel's foundry business is struggling with significant losses and declining revenue, further hampering the company's performance.
  • Intel's overvalued forward earnings multiple and weaker revenue growth make its current share price unjustified, leading me to maintain a sell rating.

Intel Silicon Processor Chip

FinkAvenue

Co-Authored by Noah Cox and Brock Heilig

Investment Thesis

While Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) (NEOE:INTC:CA) shares are up nearly 28% year-to-date, I remain skeptical of the core fundamentals of the chip giant, despite the company naming a new CEO last

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management
4.39K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributor Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (main account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News