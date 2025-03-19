Imports of goods into the US soared in January by a record amount. At first glance, the explanation appeared obvious: Companies front-loaded imports to avoid impending tariffs. A deeper dive, however, shows little front-loading. The underlying story is one about gold, polypeptide protein and glycoprotein
Gold Rush: The Story Behind January's U.S. Trade Data
Summary
- Imports of goods into the US soared in January by a record amount.
- Pharmaceutical preparations grew by $5.2 billion, or 87% of the increase in consumer goods imports.
- Outside of computers and peripherals, one sees little evidence of tariff avoidance in capital goods imports.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.