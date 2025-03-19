Brown-Forman Corporation: Downgrade To Sell On Uncertain Tariffs Risk And Weak Organic Growth Outlook

Summary

  • I am downgrading Brown-Forman Corporation to a sell due to weak domestic demand, unfavorable supply demand balance in whiskey, and rising tariff risks.
  • 3Q25 results showed a 3% y/y revenue decline, with organic growth up 6% y/y; however, EBIT fell 25% y/y on a reported basis.
  • The US spirits industry slump, oversupply in American whiskey, and potential EU tariffs are significant headwinds impacting BF.B's revenue growth and profitability.

Investment summary

My previous investment thought on Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) (NYSE:BF.A) was a hold rating. I saw no strong catalyst for growth to inflect upwards, and given the visible headwinds, valuation was likely to see pressure. I

Redfox Capital Ideas
447 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

About BF.B Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
