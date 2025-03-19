OMA Airports: Significant Discount Due To Market Disruptions

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • OMA Airports' stock has surged 29.4% since November, outperforming the S&P 500, despite trade tensions between the US and Mexico.
  • Monterrey's nearshoring potential and capacity cap at Mexico City present growth opportunities, but trade turmoil and GDP growth concerns pose risks.
  • Operating income remains stable despite a 9.4% rise in costs and an 81.8% increase in concession taxes, with strong EBITDA margins.
  • I maintain a $115.50 price target for OMA, driven by Monterrey's development, Volaris' capacity recovery, and anticipated reversion of excess concession taxes.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »
Bottom View of Passenger Airplane Flying Over Waving Mexico Flag On Pole

Feverpitched

In November, I covered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)(OTCPK:GAERF) with a buy rating and a $93.60 price target. The stock has gained 29.4% since then, outperforming the S&P 500.

Being a Mexican airport operator, the current trade turmoil should not

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.09K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OMAB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OMAB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OMAB
--
GAERF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News