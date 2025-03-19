A new CEO, new Foundry products coming this year, and a valuation that indicates a discount. That is currently what's going on with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Shares have stumbled following 3 very difficult years with missteps and poor
Intel: Bring The Popcorn, This Turnaround Could Be Exciting
Summary
- Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, has a stellar track record and is expected to drive a significant turnaround, making Intel a Strong Buy.
- INTC's Foundry Services, if successful, could rival TSMC, potentially boosting Intel's market share and valuation significantly.
- Despite recent struggles, the Company's vertically integrated business model and substantial investments in R&D position it for long-term growth.
- Intel's valuation suggests a 27% upside by 2026, with potential for further gains if market share increases, presenting a favorable risk/reward scenario.
