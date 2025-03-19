On Feb. 10, US President Donald Trump announced changes to Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum imports beginning March 12. These removed all exemptions and exceptions that were put in place since higher tariffs were first announced in March 2018. Tariffs
Low Impact: U.S. Tariffs On Steel And Aluminum Imports From EU
Summary
- On Feb. 10, US President Donald Trump announced changes to Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum imports beginning March 12.
- Tariffs on aluminum imports were also lifted from 10% to 25% and extends tariffs to steel and aluminum derivative products based on foreign content.
- Higher defense spending commitments by EU member states such as Germany are likely to increase domestic demand for steel, aluminum, and derivative products, offsetting lost US demand beyond the short term.
