Mistakes Young REITs Make

R. Paul Drake
Investing Group
Summary

  • Newly public REITs often carry too much debt, influenced by private equity origins, leading to financial instability and the need for deleveraging.
  • High dividend payouts can hinder growth; successful REITs maintain lower payout ratios to invest retained cash and ensure sustainable earnings growth.
  • Quality of earnings is crucial; persistent property lease earnings are preferable over ephemeral earnings from construction, loans, or asset management.
  • Camden Property Trust, Regency Centers, and NNN REIT exemplify strong, financially sound REITs with prudent management and growth strategies, making them solid investment choices.
Most humans learn by making mistakes. We are really poor at anticipating in advance the consequences of our risky behavior. And since it is humans who run organizations, organizations are bad at this too.

In the specific case

R. Paul Drake
6.38K Followers

R Paul Drake spent decades developing data-driven models in his work as a physicist, and now brings the perspective of a retiree to his investing and writing. He is a life-long reader of economics, finance, and investing, and embraces value investing.

Paul is one of the analysts at the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPT, EPR, AHH, NNN, REG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

