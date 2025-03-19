Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) may be positioned to participate in multiple megatrends in the coming years, realizing durable growth as the commercial aerospace improves as well as strength in the growing demand for industrial gas turbines to support the
Howmet Aerospace Has 2 Growth Engines At Play
Summary
- Howmet is positioned for durable growth in commercial aerospace and industrial gas turbines, potentially driving multi-year top-line growth and margin expansion.
- Despite Q4'24 challenges, HWM saw a 13% YoY sales increase in commercial aerospace and strong defense aerospace growth. Commercial aerospace is set to return to higher production yields in q1'25.
- Demand for natural gas turbines is expected to rise as hyperscalers seek to leverage gas with dedicated power sources in order to ensure constant electricity supply.
