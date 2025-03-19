SoFi Technologies: Poised For A Turnaround After The Deep Selloff

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies, a pure-digital finance company, targets young, high-income individuals underserved by traditional banks, offering diverse financial services through its app and website.
  • The company’s national banking charter, secured in 2022, has significantly boosted its deposit base and reduced reliance on capital markets.
  • Despite recent stock price drops due to market turmoil, SoFi’s strong growth prospects and solid financials make it an attractive investment with a $14 target price.
  • Risks include high credit exposure and the challenge of maintaining innovation, but SoFi’s recent profitability and strategic moves offer promising potential.

Authored by Jacques Georget

Investment Thesis

SoFi technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a leading financial operator that offers a large range of financial products, targeting young individuals with high income. The firm provides its services purely online through its mobile

Stock analysis brought to you by the team at HedgeMix. The analysis is based on a careful review of the growth prospects of each company. For valuation purposes, we often use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, sharing valuable insight on cash flow generation under different business models.Associated with SA analyst Garvit Bhandari.

