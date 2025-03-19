Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adam Davidson as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
ZIM Integrated Shipping: Long-Term Profitability Ahead
Summary
- Suez Canal re-opening will likely be later than ZIMs conservative Mid-2025 guidance in Q4 report.
- Geopolitical impacts (trade wars, decarbonization) on freight are widely overblown given the 2018+ tariff impacts of only -0.5% volume growth.
- “Pull-forward” effects have not led to an inventory glut and should not significantly impact 2025 peak season.
- Overcapacity in 2025+ will be an issue, but ZIM is set to outperform as slow steaming, blanking, idling, and scrapping will set a bottom on freight rates.
- ZIM can decrease spot exposure at profitable contract rates or return inefficient tonnage as charters come up for renewal.
