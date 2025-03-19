Alphabet's $32 Billion Wiz Deal Lumbers On Down The Road
Summary
- Google has agreed to buy cybersecurity platform Wiz for $32 billion, paying in cash.
- Back in the middle of 2024, Google offered $23 billion for Wiz, which would already have made it the company’s largest acquisition.
- The original mooted price tag was already expensive; adding an extra $9 billion makes it even more so. The deal values the target’s enterprise at 32 times its sales goal, far greater than its peers’.
