Last week, Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) released its Q4 earnings results, which were not good enough to gain investors' confidence. Despite beating earnings estimates, the company fell short on revenue. Investors' caution is further driven by soft guidance and margin pressures, which triggered the stock
Li Auto's Q4 Earnings Show Strong Delivery Growth, Yet Margin Pressures Remain
Summary
- Li Auto's Q4 earnings met estimates but missed revenue, leading to a 4% stock decline due to soft guidance and margin pressures.
- The company faces intense competition and margin compression in China's EV market, impacting profitability despite strong delivery growth and strategic product upgrades.
- Li Auto's valuation appears attractive, trading below historical averages, but margin pressures and rising costs present significant challenges.
- I maintain a "hold" rating, balancing the company's growth potential and strategic shifts against competitive pressures and financial constraints.
