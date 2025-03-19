In December, I published a bullish outlook on the Mortgage REIT Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) in "Annaly Capital: Improved 2025 Outlook As MBS Spread Compression Raises NAV." Since then, NLY's price has risen about 12%, delivering a
Annaly: Stability Improves With Falling Mortgage Spreads, But Residential Credit Risk May Surface
Summary
- Since December, Annaly Capital Management has delivered a 16% total return, outperforming the S&P 500, driven by lower mortgage spreads.
- Unlike most stocks, NLY remained roughly flat over the past month, signaling surprising defensive value in agency mortgage REITs.
- Although a recession may increase mortgage credit risks, most of Annaly's assets are guaranteed by agencies; though Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac remain undercapitalized.
- I expect mortgage delinquencies to rise on those created since 2022 due to the widespread use of mortgage buydowns, potentially creating a delayed risk of higher delinquencies and foreclosures.
- Aside from credit concerns, Annaly is in a rare scenario where refinancing risks are low, and mortgage spreads seem more likely to compress than rise.
