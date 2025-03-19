Kura Sushi: Biting Into This Temaki Near The Support Line

Mar. 19, 2025 8:55 AM ETKura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) StockKRUS
Pedro Goulart
490 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • The market correction has led to significant declines in risk assets, with the S&P down 3.73% YTD and restaurant stocks heavily impacted.
  • Kura Sushi's stock plummeted 42% YTD due to various setbacks, but its current price presents a compelling growth story with a 42% margin of safety.
  • Despite challenges, Kura Sushi's expansion and operational improvements position it for potential positive EPS in FY 2025, making it an attractive buy.
  • Technically, buying Kura Sushi in the $50s with a stop loss at $48 offers a favorable risk-reward ratio, targeting $80-$90, potentially reaching $100.

Refeição para a família

kumikomini/E+ via Getty Images

-42% YTD: The Correction Came On Horseback

Gravity insists that what rises must fall, but M2 seems to be flipping the bird in physics.

Jokes aside, we have seen a sharp correction since the beginning of

This article was written by

Pedro Goulart
490 Followers
I am an Equity Analyst and Accountant specializing in restaurant stocks, with a solid foundation in Business Administration and Accounting, complemented by an MBA in Forensic Accounting and Controllership. As the founder of Goulart's Restaurant Stocks, I lead a company focused on analyzing restaurant stocks in the U.S. market. Our coverage spans multiple segments, including QSR, fast casual, casual dining, fine dining, and family dining. We employ advanced analytical models and specialized valuation techniques to provide detailed insights and actionable strategies, helping investors make informed, strategic decisions. In addition to my work in the financial market, I actively engage in academic and journalistic initiatives. I contribute regularly to institutions that promote individual and economic freedom, such as the Mises Institute, Mises Brasil, and SNB&CHF. Previously, I was a columnist for Investing, where I discussed topics like monetary policy, financial education, and financial modeling, aiming to make these subjects accessible to a broader audience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KRUS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KRUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News