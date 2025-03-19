In our previous coverage of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), we expected the company’s revenue growth to remain strong, driven by AI tailwinds in the Networking semicon segment supported by demand fpr ethernet and AI chips. We also expected strong software
Broadcom: Apple Chip Revenue Gains And Losses
Summary
- Broadcom's revenue from Apple may decline due to Apple's shift to in-house WiFi chips, impacting 33.6% of Apple-related revenue but only 4.3% of total revenue by 2025.
- Broadcom's RF chip business with Apple remains strong, contributing 65% of Apple-related revenue, but faces competition from Qualcomm and Skyworks.
- Apple's $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure presents a significant opportunity for Broadcom, potentially generating $12.5 billion annually from AI server chips by 2028.
- Overall we maintain our Strong Buy rating for Broadcom factoring in the net potential revenue gain from Apple's AI investments.
