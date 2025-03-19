I've Been Bearish On British American Tobacco For Years But Now I'm Changing My Mind (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- BTI missed revenue estimates but is on the right track in transitioning away from combustibles at an accelerating clip.
- EBIT margins have improved due to higher profitability in new categories and cost savings, with further margin levers ahead in FY25 and over the next 5 years.
- Valuations are attractive, trading at a discount to peers, supported by rising earnings expectations.
- BTI vs SPX500 technicals point bullish, indicating outperformance potential over the next few quarters.
- Provision expenses from litigations against BTI's Canadian subsidiary is a key risk to monitor as there is no minimum liability.
