Clean Harbors: Secular Tailwinds, Capacity Expansion And Pricing Support Long-Term Growth
Summary
- Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) is poised for revenue growth driven by strong demand in the Environmental Services segment and strategic pricing initiatives.
- The company’s ES segment benefits from high incineration utilization, favorable pricing, and a robust project pipeline, offsetting SKSS segment headwinds.
- CLH's valuation is attractive, trading below historical averages, with long-term growth supported by reshoring trends, PFAS opportunities, and capacity expansion.
- Despite challenges in the SKSS segment, strategic shifts to premium offerings and cost-cutting measures bolster the company's overall margin and growth prospects.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CLH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.