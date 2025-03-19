My last article on Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was about five months ago, and I highlighted its ability to keep the cost of deposits low, as well as the recovery of the net interest margin. Indeed, these characteristics
Banner Corporation: Not Enough Margin Of Safety To Consider It A Buy
Summary
- Banner maintains a low cost of deposits due to a high percentage of non-interest-bearing deposits, but growth prospects for 2025 remain limited.
- The bank's net interest margin is strong, supported by high-yield loans, but economic uncertainties and potential rate cuts pose risks.
- Management's 5% growth forecast is conservative, reflecting concerns about tariffs and economic slowdown, which could impact Banner's performance.
- Despite a solid performance and a nearly 3% dividend yield, I maintain a hold rating due to the stock's current valuation and lack of growth catalysts.
