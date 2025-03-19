EWD: Growth May Pick Up, But Too Pricey (Rating Downgrade)

Mar. 19, 2025 10:11 AM ETiShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)IEUR, EWD
The Alpha Sieve
4.35K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Over the past year, Swedish equities have performed in line with their global and European counterparts.
  • GDP growth looks poised to improve this year, with support from easier monetary conditions, although the consumer spending outlook feels wobbly.
  • Swedish equities are the priciest amongst the Nordic region, and this product does not offer any yield.
  • The risk-reward on the charts look unappealing, and there is limited incentive for Europe focussed investors to rotate to EWD as the relative strength ratio has mean-reverted.
  • Given the mixed economic outlook, high valuations, and unappealing risk-reward on the charts, we revise our buy rating on EWD to a hold.

Svenska flaggan

Martin Wahlborg/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) which covers 41 stocks from Sweden hasn’t fared too badly over the past year. As you can see from the image below, its high-single-digit percentage performance has been

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.35K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EWD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EWD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News