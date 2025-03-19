Security Is The New Search: Alphabet's $32 Billion Wiz Deal Explained

Grassroots Trading
1.44K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Alphabet's acquisition of Wiz underscores its ambition to lead in cloud security, enhancing Google Cloud's AI-driven, multi-cloud capabilities.
  • Despite the $32 billion price tag, Wiz's AI-powered security and rapid growth potential make it a strategic asset for Alphabet.
  • Alphabet's financial strength allows for transformative deals like Wiz, aiming to boost Google Cloud's competitiveness against AWS and Azure.
  • I rate GOOG stock a Buy, acknowledging the risks but confident in Alphabet's long-term growth and strategic positioning in cloud security.
Tech

400tmax

Thesis

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), which is Google’s parent company, is probably the only company I can recall both the year I first heard about it and the person who told me. Back then, I had tried Ask Jeeves, remember that? Nice logo, catchy name, didn’t really work, but, like

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading
1.44K Followers
The mission of Grassroots Trading rests on the following principles: providing objective, unbiased, and balanced research, backed by solid data and completely void of emotional influences or preference for companies; focusing on small- to mid-cap companies, offering the Seeking Alpha investor compelling points of view on these often overlooked investment opportunities; and periodically identifying potential opportunities in large- and mega-cap companies, expanding the scope to provide encompassing coverage of the dynamic equity markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, MSFT, AMZN, ORCL, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News