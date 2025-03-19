Five years removed from the COVID-crash lows of March 2020, the US stock market has returned more than 170%, dividends included. International developed equities, however, are up just 112%. That’s a lackluster relative return for the Schwab International Equity ETF (
SCHF: International Stocks On The Verge Of A Massive Breakout, Still Cheap Too
Summary
- SCHF has a buy rating due to its modest valuation, strong relative strength, and impressive performance in developed international markets, including Europe.
- The ETF offers low-cost, tax-efficient exposure to large- and mid-cap equities outside the U.S., with a high dividend yield of 3.0%.
- SCHF's technical indicators suggest a potential breakout, with key resistance at $20-$21 and a bullish cup and handle pattern targeting $28.
- The fund's portfolio is diversified across sectors, with significant weights in Financials and Information Technology, enhancing its growth prospects.
