Best Small/Micro Cap Idea Competition: The Winners

In February, Seeking Alpha invited analysts to participate in a Best Small/Micro Cap Idea competition. We received 46 submissions. Here's a look at all the winners as determined by the judging editors:

1) Andriy Blokhin – JAKKS Pacific: Upcoming Strong Performance Makes It A Buy

2) Weighing Machine – Dine Brands: I'm A Buyer At 4.5x Free Cash Flow And A 7% Dividend Yield

3) PropNotes – Aurora Cannabis: This Phoenix Has Risen From The Ashes (Strong Buy Initiation)

We selected the winners based on how compelling the thesis is (50%) and independent insights (50%).

First place receives an award of US $1,500, second place US $1,250, and third place US $1,000.

Thank you to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. For those who didn't place, don't worry, we’ll post another competition in the near future. Stay tuned for more details.