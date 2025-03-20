Best Small/Micro Cap Idea Competition: The Winners

Mar. 20, 2025 8:00 AM ET
SA Article Competitions
Summary

  • Seeking Alpha is pleased to announce the winners of our recent Best Small/Micro Cap Idea Competition.
  • We received 46 eligible articles.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

In February, Seeking Alpha invited analysts to participate in a Best Small/Micro Cap Idea competition. We received 46 submissions. Here's a look at all the winners as determined by the judging editors:

1) Andriy BlokhinJAKKS Pacific: Upcoming Strong Performance Makes It A Buy

2) Weighing MachineDine Brands: I'm A Buyer At 4.5x Free Cash Flow And A 7% Dividend Yield

3) PropNotesAurora Cannabis: This Phoenix Has Risen From The Ashes (Strong Buy Initiation)

We selected the winners based on how compelling the thesis is (50%) and independent insights (50%).

First place receives an award of US $1,500, second place US $1,250, and third place US $1,000.

Thank you to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. For those who didn't place, don't worry, we’ll post another competition in the near future. Stay tuned for more details.

The Seeking Alpha Editorial Team frequently runs Article Competitions on a variety of investment-related topics such as: Best Value Idea, Top International Pick, Best Contrarian Idea, Top Stock With A Catalyst, S&P 500 Market Prediction among many other fun and exciting topics.These competitions not only provide unique actionable investment ideas that SA subscribers can't get anywhere else, but provide great prizes for all analysts whose articles are selected as a winner. For any questions about current competitions, please contact the Analyst Success team at: analysts@seekingalpha.comCompetitions are open to anyone that wants to share their best ideas. If you would like to participate and are not already a contributing analyst, please see the Become A Seeking Alpha Contributing Analyst page or email the Analyst Success team at: analysts@seekingalpha.com

