The outlook for the S&P 500's dividends in future quarters changed quite a bit in the four weeks since our last snapshot was taken. The bad news is how they changed, which on net, was for the negative.
The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In March 2025
Summary
- The actual quarter-by-quarter changes present something of a mixed picture for investors.
- The decreases for 2025-Q2 and 2025-Q3 are large enough to pull the net change in the dividend outlook for the S&P 500 to be negative when compared with the dividend outlook of four weeks earlier.
- It's not a coincidence that the momentum of stock prices turned negative in the same period the outlook for dividends have.
