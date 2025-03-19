Hyped more than any other IPO I can remember on the LSE, Raspberry Pi Holdings (OTC:RPBPF) is a cult classic
Raspberry Pi Holdings: Positive Outlook Doesn't Justify Current Premium
Summary
- Raspberry Pi has evolved from an educational tool to a key player in industries like IoT, Edge computing, and AI, while maintaining a strong community following.
- Despite lower profit margins in 2024, the company remains financially stable with impressive revenue growth and a solid debt-free balance sheet.
- The company faces pressure from competitors offering cheaper alternatives, but its high-quality support and customization options give it an edge in the market.
- Recent Price spikes have put the valuation of the company into question, and DCF models paint a grim picture, supported by a High PE ratio against the industry average.
- Despite this, good balance sheets and future growth help Raspberry Pi to a 'Hold' rating with a PT of $7.74.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.