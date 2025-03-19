MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 19, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Ferry - IR, LifeSci Advisors

Ofer Gonen - Chief Executive Officer

Hani Luxenburg - Chief Financial Officer

Barry Wolfenson - Executive Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Josh Jennings - Cowen

Francois Brisebois - Oppenheimer

RK - H.C. Wainwright

Chase Knickerbocker - Craig Hallum

Michael Okunewitch - Maxim Group

Operator

Good day, and welcome to MediWound’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's event is being recorded.

I would now to turn the conference over to Dan Ferry of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.

Dan Ferry

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone. Earlier today, premarket open, MediWound issued a press release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. You may access this press release on the Company's website under the Investors tab. I would ask you to review the full text of our forward-looking statements within this morning's press release.

Before we begin, I would to remind everyone that statements made during this call, including the Q&A session, relating to MediWound's expected future performance, future business prospects or future events or plans are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and are described more fully in our filings with the SEC. In addition, all forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today, and MediWound assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.