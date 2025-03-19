It's been around six months since I last took a look at shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB). For anybody new to this name, let me start by saying that this
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp: Still Offering A Healthy Mix Of Quality And Value
Summary
- 2024 earnings were typically robust for agricultural bank Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.
- This bank has an excellent core deposit franchise, with that leading to very low funding costs and above-average profitability.
- While its net interest margin has been ticking up again, earning asset growth has been more challenging, putting some pressure on earnings.
- Based on the historical average P/TBV and P/E multiples, these shares continue to look cheap.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMCB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.