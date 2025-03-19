There's been no counter rally through this whole 10% decline; it’s been straight down. This is unusual, as there is usually a counter rally before a correction is over. Plus, our sentiment indicators don’t point to the correction being over either. Yet, the market is so
Expect A Rally But The Big Correction Isn't Over
Summary
- The market's 10% decline lacks a counter rally, indicating the correction isn't over, a conclusion supported by our sentiment indicators.
- Our long-term Master Sentiment Indicator (MSI) and short-term MSI both show no Green Zone buy signals, suggesting further decline.
- We expect a short-term rally recovering 50% of the decline, but a subsequent selling wave to new lows is likely.
- Key indicators, including the Investors Intelligence survey and equity puts to calls ratio, confirm the correction is ongoing.
