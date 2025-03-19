This article examines why the German stock exchange, the DAX, reached a new all-time high while U.S. markets have fallen. It will do this by examining the national accounts using a sectoral balance approach, following the research of economist Professor Wynne Godley.
The German DAX Has Hit An All-Time High And This Is Why
Summary
- The DAX reached an all-time high due to increased government spending and a stable current account surplus, despite negative news and recessionary concerns.
- Germany's government plans to boost infrastructure spending by €500 billion over 12 years, significantly increasing fiscal flows and positively impacting the stock market.
- Germany's export-led growth and stable current account balance contribute to a strong private domestic sector, further supporting the DAX's upward trajectory.
- Population growth from immigration and rising labor participation rates are additional factors bolstering Germany's economic outlook and stock market performance.
