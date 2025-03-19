The German DAX Has Hit An All-Time High And This Is Why

Mar. 19, 2025 2:10 PM ETDAX Germany Index (DAX:IND), DAX, EWG, , , , , ,
Alan Longbon
2.85K Followers
(21min)

Summary

  • The DAX reached an all-time high due to increased government spending and a stable current account surplus, despite negative news and recessionary concerns.
  • Germany's government plans to boost infrastructure spending by €500 billion over 12 years, significantly increasing fiscal flows and positively impacting the stock market.
  • Germany's export-led growth and stable current account balance contribute to a strong private domestic sector, further supporting the DAX's upward trajectory.
  • Population growth from immigration and rising labor participation rates are additional factors bolstering Germany's economic outlook and stock market performance.

Medieval Roemer in Frankfurt am Main, Germany

KavalenkavaVolh

This article examines why the German stock exchange, the DAX, reached a new all-time high while U.S. markets have fallen. It will do this by examining the national accounts using a sectoral balance approach, following the research of economist Professor Wynne Godley.

This article was written by

Alan Longbon
2.85K Followers
Trading real estate, equity and bond markets using fiscal flow analysis, functional finance, demographics and the real estate cycle.I stand on the shoulders of giants such as the work of Professors Wynne Godley, Micheal Hudson, Steve Keen, and William Mitchell, Roger Malcolm Mitchell, Warren Mosler, Robert P Balan and many others.One can analyze a country in seconds with four numbers as a % of GDP and these are G P X C where[G] Federal spending.[P] Non-Federal Spending.[X] Net Exports[C] CreditOne can then derive a set of accounting identities that are correct by definition.GDP = G + P + XAggregate Demand = G + P + X + C or GDP + Credit.GDP = GDIG and X are regularly reported in official national account statistics and one can work out P as follows:P = G + XFederal Deficit ↑ = Private Surplus ↑ = Risk Asset markets ↑

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long equities and real estate

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DAX:IND Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DAX:IND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWG
--
DAX
--
DAX:IND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News