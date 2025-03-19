Is It More Than Just Trade Tensions Weighing On The Markets?

TD Wealth
4.94K Followers
Summary

  • It may be more than just trade tensions weighing on markets.
  • The correction may have made valuations more reasonable though.
  • Different sectors may be poised to perform better than others in this environment.

Financial Market Charts

While trade tensions have weighed on markets, there may be more at play, according to David Sekera, Chief U.S. Market Strategist with Morningstar Research. He explains to MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell: The return of market volatility

This article was written by

TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

