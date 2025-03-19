Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Hana Khosla - Vice President of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Vishal Garg - Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Ryan - Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Grant - Co-Founder & President of Retail Lending at NEO Home Loans
Conference Call Participants
Eric Hagen - BTIG
Jake Kooyman - Oppenheimer
Alex Bond - KBW
Reggie Smith - JP Morgan
Michael Kaye - Wells Fargo
Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna
Will Brunemann - North Coast Research
Brendan McCarthy - Sidoti & Company
Operator
Hello and welcome to the Better Home & Finance Holding Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to Hana Khosla Vice President of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations. You may begin.
Hana Khosla
Welcome to Better Home & Finance Holding Company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Hana Khosla and I'm the Vice President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations at Better.
Joining me on today's call are Vishal Garg Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Better; and Kevin Ryan Chief Financial Officer of Better; and Ryan Grant Co-Founder & President of Retail Lending at NEO Home Loans. In addition to this conference call please direct your attention to our fourth quarter and full year earnings release which is available on our Investor Relations website. Also available on our website is an investor presentation.
Certain statements we make today may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that are based on current expectations and assumptions. These expectations
- Read more current BETR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts