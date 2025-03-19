Stocks are higher today ahead of the FOMC's interest rate announcement, Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and the Powell press conference. Gains are good, but the S&P 500 is still down 8.1% from its 52-week high in February. While a decline of 8% sounds relatively
The Lag 7
Summary
- Gains are good, but the S&P 500 is still down 8.1% from its 52-week high in February.
- While a decline of 8% sounds relatively modest, individual stocks in the index, especially the ten largest, have seen much larger declines.
- Of the ten largest stocks in the S&P 500, most still have rising 200-day moving averages, which would suggest their longer-term uptrends remain intact.
- Along with MSFT and GOOGL, Nvidia and Tesla are two stocks among the top ten where the 200-DMA is still rising, but it's coming really close to rolling over.
