Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLTFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone. My name is Matthew Perraton and I will be hosting Theralase Technologies Inc's Quarterly Investor Conference Call today.

The focus of today's call will be a presentation and discussion on the company's annual 2024 audited financial statements and a corporate update. Following each presentation, there will be a question-and-answer period.

The agenda for today’s call is as follow; Kristina Hachey, Chief Financial Officer will present the fourth quarter audited financial statements along with a Q&A session on the results. Next, Afterwards, Matthew Perraton will provide an update on the Phase II bladder cancer clinical study. Finally, Roger Dumoulin-White, President and CEO will cover our other indications and wrap up with a Q&A session.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everybody that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements defined within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Participants should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance as there could be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as they may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in the call today are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance, or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. Except as required