Undercovered ETFs: Managed Futures, India, Europe, Value +

  • The 'Undercovered' Dozen series highlights lesser-known ETFs featuring in-depth analyses and offering unique investment opportunities for investors.
  • The Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF, Columbia India Consumer ETF, SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF, and Global X MSCI Greece ETF are recommended buys due to their strategic advantages and market positions.
  • Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and CoinShares Bitcoin Miners ETF receive hold ratings due to sector-specific challenges and concerns about diversification and expense ratios.
  • Additional mentions include SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (hold), iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (buy), iShares MSCI France ETF (sell), BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (buy), and Global X's Cash Maximizer Corporate Class ETF (buy).
  • Take a look and learn about all 12 undercovered ETFs highlighted this month.

Introduction

The 'Undercovered' Dozen series highlights undercovered stocks on Seeking Alpha as another source for ideas. Today, we're looking at lesser covered exchange-traded funds from articles published between February 19th - March 17th.

Seven articles are primary features

Some tickers are covered more than others on the site, so with The Undercovered Dozen our Editors highlight twelve actionable investment ideas on tickers with less coverage. These ideas can range from "boring" large caps to promising up-and-coming small caps. Specifically, the inclusion criteria for "undercovered" include: market cap greater than $100 million, more than 800 symbol page views in the last 90 days on Seeking Alpha, and fewer than two articles published in the past 30 days. Follow this account to receive a weekly review of twelve of these undercovered ideas from our valued analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. The author is an employee of Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

