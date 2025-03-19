BigBear.AI: Too Many Bearish Risks To Ignore

The Software Side of Life
4.79K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Bigbear.ai has seen significant stock volatility due to AI hype, but ongoing risks suggest caution before re-entering the market.
  • Despite revenue growth, BBAI missed estimates by 20% and faces profitability challenges with a gross margin of 37.4%, far below typical software margins.
  • The company has improved its balance sheet, reducing net debt to $27 million, but still expects adjusted EBITDA losses in 2025.
  • High customer concentration and uncertainties in Federal Government spending pose significant risks, warranting a cautious approach for the next few quarters.

AI logo place on abstract blocks

J Studios

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) has been a big beneficiary around the AI hype, and despite the stock pulling back significantly from its highs just one month ago, there could be some underlying risk left to come.

BBAI is a SaaS

This article was written by

The Software Side of Life
4.79K Followers
Individual investor with hands-on experience in the equity markets. Largely focusing on Tech companies or major mispricings in the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BBAI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBAI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBAI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News